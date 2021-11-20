First woman to hold power in the US will be Kamala Harris, here’s why

The first woman to assume ‘presidential’ power will be United States Vice President Kamala Harris. VP Harris will temporarily assume power while President Biden is under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy, CNN reported. President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for a brief period of time when he will be under anesthesia, as President George W Bush did in 2002 and 2007. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during that period.

In addition, under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, President Biden will sign a letter to the Senate president pro tempore and the House speaker stating that he cannot serve under anesthesia, appointing VP Harris as acting President of the United States. In order to resume his duties, President Biden will send another letter following the routine procedure. During his first physical as the oldest first-term president in US history, President Biden visited Walter Reed Medical Center for his routine annual physical.

Read more: ‘Vegan Chicken’ With Skin and Bones: Nestle backs a new startup

On Friday, the president will undergo a routine colonoscopy at Walter Reed. Biden’s medical status was last updated in December 2019 by the doctor he recruited as White House physician, who described him as ‘a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male who is fit to fulfill the duties of the presidency’. Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, hasn’t released any further updates on his health since then.