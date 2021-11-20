Fresh Himalayan ingredients shaken and stirred!!!

Bartenders may have added elderflower, rose petals, cucumber, thyme to gin-based cocktails with spectacular results, but a popular culinary axiom says ‘what grows together, goes together,’ meaning ingredients from the same region are likely to work well together. A new cocktail menu is being developed by bartenders keeping this in mind. To create cocktails such as Kokum Feni, Bimli Urrak and Mango Ginger, Edible Archives in Goa uses teffal, kokum, bimli and other local ingredients.

Hapusa’s Himalayan takeover, held recently in Mumbai and Goa, celebrated Himalayan ingredients. Hapusa Dry Gin is made with Himalayan juniper berries, raw mango, Gondhoraj lime and turmeric, and selected ingredients selected by UK-based bartender Swanand Korgaonkar, aka Swani. Hapusa curated the Himalayan takeover at NAO Spirits & Beverages with co-founder, CEO and distiller Anand Virmani. The drinks included edible camphor, Earl Grey tea, cardamom and timbur.

A platter with ingredients in a bowl was instead served to guests at the Himalayan Takeover by Hapusa events. Upon smelling and feeling the ingredients, they could choose a cocktail made with them. Forest Trail, a cocktail with edible camphor, channels the idea of celebration, tranquility, and festivities. To us, camphor represents celebration, tranquility, and festivities. Buddhist holy water is traditionally flavored with edible camphor. Swani asserts that it purifies the body and soul.

As the second key ingredient for Hapusa Gin, Timbur (Himalayan Sichuan Pepper) was chosen for its mildly ‘spicy, bitter’ taste. Himalayan Sichuan Pepper has been used to infuse the drink with this Himalayan spice, which is typically used in chutneys made with roasted tomatoes. Although not overly spicy, it tingles your palate and renders a bit of heat. Swani garnishes it with charred cherry tomatoes instead of the usual orange peel. This gives it a nice savoury bite. In contrast with the earthiness of the first two, Cocktail No. 3 features Earl Grey tea, eucalyptus, and Kaffir lime. Swani says the Old Fashioned Mountain View (gin cocktail) offers a gentle sweetness with cardamom and saffron.

It’s all about the ingredients

According to Swani, selecting ingredients for cocktails should be based on seasonality. Hapusa has used Himalayan ingredients such as Pomelo, Rhododendron, Dalle (Himalayan Cherry Chilli), and Himalayan Pink Salt, for their cocktails in the past. Cocktail making requires practice and precision, of course. More often than not, however, it’s the right ingredients that make a difference.