40 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay

Mumbai: Maharashtra police arrested 40 Bangladeshi nationals from Bhiwandi in Mumbai for staying in the country illegally. The arrested Bangladeshis were working as labourers at different locations. Police have seized fake passports, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and 28 mobile phones worth Rs 94,000.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 2, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan said that the arrested men did not have valid documents for staying in India. The police have registered a case under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreign Nationals Act against the arrested.

Last week, the Karnataka Police had arrested five Bangladeshis residing illegally on Bengaluru’s outskirts.