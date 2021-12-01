India’s Covid vaccination crosses 124.86 crore

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that the overall Covid-19 vaccination has crossed 124.86 crore in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, more than 79 crore vaccine doses have been given as first dose while over 45. 76 crore doses have been administered as second dose. On today, more than 71.55 lakh vaccines doses were administered.

The ministry also informed that more than 137.87 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. In this, around 24.16 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.