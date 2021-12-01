Kamal Haasan recovers from Covid-19, to resume work soon

Makkal Needhi Maiam President and actor Kamal Haasan has entirely recovered from mild COVID-19 and would be ‘fit’ to resume his normal routine shortly.

According to the latest health bulletin from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, where was undergoing treatment, ‘Haasan has fully recovered but advised to be on isolation until 3rd December 2021. He will be fit to resume his routine work from 4th December 2021’.

Haasan revealed on November 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalised in SRMC the same day.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan has a number of projects in the works. Vikram, his forthcoming feature, is now in production. Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed the film, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.