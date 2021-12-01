Never before seen number plate on a scooty leaves the young owner perplexed!

In New Delhi, a scooty owner was left humiliated when her registration number for the two-wheeler was unusual. Despite the girl’s protests, the Delhi Regional Transport Office (RTO) assigned the scooty the registration number ‘DL 3 SEX ****’, leaving her red-faced. Notably, it has been three weeks since she got the registration plate, yet she has never ridden the two-wheeler because the number has the word S-E-X in it.

In an article published in DailyO, it said the girl, who was studying fashion design, used to take the Metro from Jankapuri to Noida. In order to avoid traveling long distances in crowded Metros, she asked her father to buy her a scooter. After requesting her father for over a year, he finally gifted her one on Diwali. The family noticed the letters ‘SEX’ on the number plate as soon as the scooter got its identification number.

‘The aunties of my neighbourhood are calling me besharam (shameless). Everyone around me is bullying me,’ she told DailyO. In response to the ridicule and mockery, her father asked the two-wheeler seller to change the number, but the seller refused, saying a lot of people had received similar numbers. ‘A large number of cars and scooters have received such a number, and your daughter is not the queen of the world that she will get a new one,’ the dealer told the girl’s father.

It appears that there is no solution to her woes as the allotted number cannot be changed. ‘Once the vehicle number is allotted, there is no provision to change it as of now, as the whole process runs on one set pattern,’ Commissioner of Delhi Transport KK Dahiya told Aaj Tak. In Delhi, two-wheelers are denoted with the letter ‘S’ and at present, two letters are in circulation for registration of two-wheelers: ‘E’ and ‘X’. In such a case, the number plate of the new scooty will likely say ‘SEX’.