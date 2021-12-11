India’s Covid vaccination reaches near 133 crore

New Delhi: The overall Covid-19 vaccination has reached at 132,84,04,705. This was revealed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 81 lakh vaccine doses administered on Saturday.

As per the data released by the ministry, around 47,76,16,452 first doses and 26,89,95,537 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group. A total of 81,41,67,757 first doses and 51,42,36,948 second doses of the vaccine have so far been administered in the country.

Union government launched vaccination drive on 16 January. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. The second phase to vaccinate frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2 February and third phase for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions from March 1. Vaccination for people aged 45 and above began on April 1 and for above 18 on May 1.