Anushka confirms Vicky-Katrina will be her neighbours

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on Thursday at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt were among the celebs who congratulated the newlyweds. Anushka Sharma, in particular, expressed her admiration for VicKat and revealed that they will be her new neighbours.

Sharing a picture from VicKat’s wedding on Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, ‘Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding’.

She further added, ‘Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds’.

Vicky and Katrina are said to have taken an apartment in the same sea-facing building where Anushka Sharma lives with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their kid Vamika.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Katrina have appeared in two films together, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero, in which they played prominent parts alongside Shah Rukh Khan.