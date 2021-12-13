VD Satheesan slams govt; says Kerala government has people in Delhi who control the Governor

VD Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition, has urged a judicial investigation of appointments made in the state’s institutions, particularly vice-chancellors in Kalady and Kannur. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was questioned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said he was unsure why the latter ‘had a rethink after signing on the directives.’

‘The chief minister’s clarifications are inexcusable,’ Satheesan remarked. ‘In the appointments, rules and UGC standards were disregarded. We even chastised the governor at the time, claiming that he should not have signed it,’ he added.

The opposition, according to Satheesan, is unconcerned with the governor’s feud with the state government. ‘That is not a concern of ours. The governor and the chief minister will spar over a variety of issues before reconciling. In Delhi, LDF has people who control the governor. All of these backdoor appointments must be withdrawn, and a court inquiry must be ordered,’ Satheesan stated.

‘The government could designate its party secretary the chancellor,’ he said, mocking the state government. ‘Universities are similar to a cell of a political party. There has never been a period in higher education when there have been so many issues ‘Satheesan expressed his thoughts.