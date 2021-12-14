India tour of South Africa: Panchal replaces injured Rohit for Test

India’s Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match series against South Africa on Monday after an old left-hamstring injury returned during the team’s net session in Mumbai when he was also hit on the hand.

In the Test series, Rohit will be replaced by India ‘A’ skipper Priyank Panchal. ‘Rohit Sharma, Team India’s Test vice-captain, injured his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai yesterday. He will miss the forthcoming three-match Test series against South Africa. In the Test squad, Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma’, BCCI stated.

The BCCI has yet to name a stand-in vice-captain, although it is widely assumed that K L Rahul will be Virat Kohli’s deputy for the Tests.

Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin could be other possibilities now that Ajinkya Rahane has been dropped from the team and his spot in the eleven is uncertain. The Tests will end on January 15, followed by three One-Day Internationals, which will begin on January 19 in Paarl.