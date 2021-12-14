SRK, Kajol’s on-screen son celebrates 20 yrs of K3G, shares video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, turned 20 years today. Celebrities and fans have been posting videos and messages on social media to commemorate the occasion.

Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s kid in the film, recently shared a video of himself playing a line he and SRK said in K3G on his Instagram account.

Remember that scene in Dharma where SRK’s character’s son is scared about coming up on stage? But then, before a huge occasion, he speaks a few words about remembering his parents and drawing strength from them? That scene in which SRK realises that Hrithik Roshan is his younger brother, who has matured into a handsome young man.

Jibraan dubbed the lines in front of a TV screen that was showing that scene at the moment. Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Agar zindagi mein kuch haasil karna ho, kuch paana ho….toh always go back and re-watch #K3G! This film is where I fell in love with the camera & thank you to @karanjohar and the entire cast and crew for letting this lil Krish have such a ‘chill pill’ time on set! #20YearsOfK3G @dharmamovies’.

Click here to watch the video

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, among others, starred in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was released on December 14, 2001.

