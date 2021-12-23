Nora Fatehi’s car meets with accident as her car hits an autorickshaw

Nora Fatehi’s car met with a fatal accident on Tuesday evening as she was attending the launch ceremony of ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with Punjabi artist Guru Randhawa.

According to reports, Nora’s driver collided the car with an autorickshaw. The actress was not in the automobile at the time of the collision. Onlookers were observed yanking her driver’s collar on the road after he collided with another vehicle. He allegedly paid the auto driver Rs 1,000 and was then permitted to leave the premises.

Nora’s reported relationship with multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making headlines for quite some time. The ED has questioned the actress multiple times in connection with Chandrashekhar’s Rs 200 crore PMLA case.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff suffers eye injury while shooting in UK, shares pic

On the work front, Nora will make a cameo appearance in the song Manike Mage Hithe remake from Indra Kumar’s upcoming Hindi language comedy film Thank God. Her dance movements in the song Kusu Kusu from the film Satyameva Jayate 2 had her admirers drooling. She had also appeared in a number of popular music videos, including Harrdy Sandhu’s Naah, Raftaar’s Baby Marvake Maanegi and others.