Police  seizes  cocaine worth Rs 26.28 lakh

Hyderabad: Telangana police seized 183 gm cocaine and over 44 MD ecstasy tablets in Hyderabad. The overall worth of narcotic substances is Rs 26,28,000. Police also arrested three people in connection with this.

The arrested were identified as Mohammed Ashraf, Rameshwara Sravan Kumar and G Charan Teja. The main drug supplier Zude aka Chris a Nigerian national, residing in Goa is absconding.

The Cyberabad Police this year has arrested 419 accused related to drugs and seized 1770.8 kg of ganja, 124 ganja plants, 8.55 litres of hashish oil among other things. Other drugs such as MDMA, opium, ecstasy pills and LSD papers were also seized by the police this year.