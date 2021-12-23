State government reimposes night curfew

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government re-imposed night curfew in the state. The curfew will be from m 11 pm to 5 am. The decision was taken after considering the Omicron situation. Madhya Pradesh so far hasn’t reported any cases of the new ‘Omicron’ variant yet.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the citizens follow Covid-19 safety protocols. On Thursday, the state reported 30 new cases of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Union government advised states and UTs to not let their guard down and maintain their preparedness in fight against Covid pandemic and to follow five-fold strategy in view of the new variant Omicron.