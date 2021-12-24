Female health care worker reaches Rajasthan village on camel for vaccinating people

India reached a new milestone in its fight against the deadly coronavirus on Thursday, inoculating more than 60% of the country’s population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Centre, via different programmes such as the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, is reaching out to even the most rural parts of the country and immunising people in far-flung villages.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday tweeted a beautiful picture of a health care worker riding a camel to a village in the Barmer district of Rajasthan to inoculate the population with the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, demonstrating the Centre’s efforts to reach people in rural areas for COVID-19 vaccination.

Tweeting the picture, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote, ‘Combination of determination and commitment. Photos of vaccination campaign in Barmer district of Rajasthan’.

Also Read: Brazilian Olympic diver lan Matos passes away due to lung infection

On November 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Har Ghar Dastak campaign. The immunisation campaign will go through December 31, with the goal of inoculating 100% of the adult population with at least one dose of the vaccine. Healthcare staff will go door-to-door as part of the campaign to vaccinate persons who are eligible for the second dosage as well as those who have not received the first dose.