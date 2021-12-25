‘Inspired by his rich service to the nation’: PM pays tribute to Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid his tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Saturday, heaping praises on the former prime minister for devoting his life towards making India strong and developed. Making his wish for the former BJP leader, PM Modi said that the country was ‘inspired’ by his service which had impacted the lives of millions of Indians.

‘Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians’, PM Modi tweeted.

?????? ??? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?? ????-???? ???? Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021

Born on December 25, 1924, Atal Bihari Vajpayee went on to become the Prime Minister thrice. Vajpayee was elected to the Lok Sabha (House of the People) nine times and to the Rajya Sabha (House of the States) twice. As India’s Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Chairperson of various important Standing Committees of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition, he was an active participant in shaping India’s post-Independence domestic and foreign policy.

