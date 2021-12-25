Ludhiana Court blast: Deceased cop brought explosives to the court: Punjab DGP

Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya said on Saturday that the deceased police officer, who was suspended from the service, had carried the explosive material to the court.

‘The deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion. He was dismissed from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case’, DGP Chattopadhyaya said, two days after the Ludhiana court blast, while addressing a press conference.

One person was killed and two others were injured in the explosion at Punjab’s Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday. Ludhiana Commissioner of Police informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex.