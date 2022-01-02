Ever heard of ‘Pre-Poo’? Here’s how to do it…

‘Pre-poo’ means before shampooing. It’s something we apply to our scalps and hair before shampooing. Pre-poo treatments provide your hair with a protective layer, so they are quite important.

How important is it?

You can lose moisture and essential oils from your hair even when you use the mildest shampoo. Your hair needs moisture and oils to stay healthy. In order to keep our scalp and hair from getting too clean, we need to pre-poo our hair before shampooing.

Ways To Pre-Poo

Hair Butter

Prior to shampooing your hair, you should use hair butter. Using hair butter will nourish your hair, especially if they are extremely dry and you have not washed them recently. Pre-pooing with hair butter is recommended before every wash. It will hydrate your scalp. It can be applied for 30 minutes to an hour, depending upon your scalp type. Massage the hair butter into your scalp well after application. During this period, it is not advised to detangle your hair. You can now wash it off with your favorite shampoo.

Hair Oil

As a child, you probably heard your mothers and grandmothers ask you to put oil in your hair before washing it. They were right because it is good for your hair. Using hair oil seals cuticles and nourishes your scalp and hair. Depending on your scalp, you can either leave the oil on overnight or for 30 minutes. After that, you can wash it off with shampoo.

To get rid of the oil, you may need to shampoo twice. You should, however, be careful not to oil your hair more than you need to. This will stop your scalp from receiving oxygen and also attract dust over time. For some people, excessive oiling can lead to dandruff. You should use only the amount necessary.

Methi Hair Mask

Methi is a magical ingredient for hair. Your hair will benefit greatly from it since it has quite a few benefits. It is because methi contains a lot of protein. Here is a homemade hair mask that’s quite beneficial as it has a perfect balance of moisture and protein.

Here’s how to make a DIY methi mask.

Methi seeds should be ground until fine according to your hair length.

Mix well and allow it to soak for 30 minutes.

Then add 3-5 cubes of aloe vera, 7-15 curry leaves and a handful of rose petals. Then grind until smooth.

If you wish, you can also add olive oil or coconut oil.

The mask should be applied 30 minutes before showering. Use a heat cap and wash it off with shampoo afterward. This will strengthen your hair as well as hydrate your scalp. If you have protein-sensitive hair, you might not want to use this product. Be sure to balance it with moisture.