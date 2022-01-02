It’s a magical world out there: Cocaine can get you to this utopia !

According to news reports and study reports, the youth in the metro city of Kochi are becoming addicted to drugs. Many people have been arrested for drug trafficking in the last year. Not only men but women and teens are also not spared! A young woman got nabbed by the police for having the possession of high-value, almost lethal drugs attending Year’s party. Corrective measures are not being done by tbe concerned authorities to bring the youth of Kerala back to normalcy away from the use of drugs .

Several YouTube channels promote drug use in Kerala in a way that makes using lethal drugs like MDMA seem like fun. According to Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary-general, authorities opposed the protest with all police forces, special services and the army. It is alleged that the police are not doing anything against vloggers who are promoting drug abuse in Kerala. Known as meth, ice, molly, ecstasy, crystal, and love doctor, the flow of party drugs into the State has increased considerably from tourist centres like Goa and Bangalore.

According to YouTube, the experience of using MDMA and cocaine is enjoyable. These videos try to entice the young boys and girls by extolling the experiences from the use of synthetic drugs which make them addicts by a single-use. The comment boxes after the videos are full of views of the intoxicating state of mind by the users which is even worse. In contrast to the peddling of ganja and hashish oil, those involved in the use and peddling of synthetic drugs come from wealthy, well-educated families.