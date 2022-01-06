Telegram channel shares derogatory pics of Hindu women, blocked by govt

On Wednesday, the ministry of electronics and information technology suspended a Telegram channel that was reportedly exchanging photographs of Hindu women along with filthy statements.

The news came only days after the ‘Bulli Bai’ app was released, which utilised photos of Muslim professionals and activists to ‘auction’ them. So far, three people have been arrested in relation to the app, which has since been taken down.

Ashwini Vaishaw, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, announced the block on the Telegram channel on Wednesday. ‘Channel blocked. Government of India coordinating with police authorities of states for action’, he wrote.

Also Read: China opens its longest underwater highway tunnel fitted with LED lights

A Twitter user shared an image of the channel, pleading with the Mumbai police to take action against those guilty. Vaishnaw replied to requests for action on the case via Twitter.

In conjunction with the ‘Bulli Bai’ case, the authorities had blocked a user’s account on the code-sharing platform GitHub. A comparable software was launched through GitHub in July last year.