Congress party cancels election rallies; takes dig at BJP

New Delhi: Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced on Saturday that Congress has cancelled its election rallies due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi said that development in a state cannot happen by inaugurating airports before elections. ‘Unemployed youth, farmers, women, poor are all troubled. Development did not reach up to them’. ‘In terms of health, Uttar Pradesh is at the very bottom. The situation is worse in terms of women’s health. If we come to power, we will fill all the vacant posts of doctors in the state. Free treatment of up to Rs one lakh will be given to each family. Each health centre will have separate doctors for women’, she added.

While speaking about women empowerment, Gandhi said, ‘I say time and again that if you want to empower women then this one gas cylinder practice should stop. How they will get employment, education, health, security that is important’. “40% reservation for women is not true participation. It should be 50%’, she added.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that taking inspiration from the female victims who are fighting against atrocities, this slogan has emerged that ‘I am a girl, I can fight’. She spoke on uniting women force. ‘A woman’s sari was pulled in Lakhimpur. She was in Samajwadi Party and not in Congress. Now she is contesting elections and the entire Congress party is with her. We have to do this so that women come fearlessly into politics’, she said.