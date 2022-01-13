Dharmendra receives COVID-19 booster shot, shares video

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a video of himself having the Covid-19 vaccination booster shot on Wednesday. The actor also urged others to take the shot as well.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, ‘Friends, humble request please take the booster dose’.

As soon as the post was shared, fans flocked down to the comment section and dropped their photographs receiving the booster shot. Dharmendra responded to fans by writing, ‘Great. God bless you’. His daughter Esha Deol also wrote, Love you Papa’.

Earlier, Dharmendra had tweeted a video of himself receiving the Covid-19 immunisation. Sharing the video, he added, ‘Tweet karte karte josh aa gaya aur main nikal gaya vaccination lene (I got enthusiastic while tweeting and got myself vaccinated). It’s definitely not a show off but to inspire you all. Friends, please take care’.

Many celebrities, including Sussanne Khan, Pooja Gor, Keerthi Suresh, and Vir Das, have recently tested positive for coronavirus. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.