‘Kumbalangi’ in Kerala to be first village in India with ‘no sanitary napkins’

The village of Kumbalangi in Ernakulam, Kerala will be the first village to abolish sanitary napkins to be in with being environmentally clean. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan announced the decision on Thursday, January 13. An unprecedented campaign is currently underway in the Ernakulam constituency. Menstrual cups will be distributed to women over the age of 18 as part of the initiative. About 5000 menstrual cups will be distributed.

MP Hibi Eden says the project is being implemented in the Ernakulam parliamentary constituency as part of the ‘Avalkayi’ (for her) scheme. The other partners of this program are the HLL Management Academy through their ‘Thingal’ program, and the Indian Oil Corporation.

Sanitary napkins and tampons contain large amounts of plastic and decompose over a period of 500-800 years. Taking this step is seen as a climate-conscious decision. Global pollution is increasing at an alarming rate, so sustainable menstruation is the need of the hour. Menstrual cups are menstrual hygiene devices made from silicone or rubber that are inserted into the vagina during menstruation. In addition to being the most cost-effective and inexpensive menstrual hygiene products, they hold five times the amount of blood compared to tampons or sanitary napkins.

MODEL VILLAGE

Kublalanghi is designated a model village by the Governor at the same event. As part of the Pradhan Mantri Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), a model village project is being implemented. Among the top tourist attractions in Kochi, Kumbalanghi, will also get a new tourist information center. The village holds the distinction of being India’s first model tourist village.