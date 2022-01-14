‘Shocked’: Women’s Panel up in arms over Bishop case aquittal!

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has said the woman should challenge the judgment in the high court in the wake of a legal decision in Kerala acquitting a bishop in a rape case involving a nun on Friday. The additional district and sessions court acquitted Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the rape charge at a convent in the southern state.

Extending support to the nun, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, ‘Shocked at the judgment of Kerala Additional district and session court. The nun must appear before the high court. NCW is with her in this fight for justice’. In addition to her tweet, Rekha Sharma also tagged a news report about his acquittal.

A rape case was filed against the Bishop in Kottayam district by the police in June of 2018. In her complaint to the police, the nun alleged she was abused by Franco between 2014 and 2016. The Special Investigation Team, which investigated the case, arrested the bishop in September 2018 and charged him with wrongful confinement, rape and criminal intimidation. The trial, which started in November 2019, ended on January 10.