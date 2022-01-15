Release of Tovino- Aashiq Abu ‘Naaradhan’ postponed amid Omicron scare

Kochi: The release of Aashiq Abu directorial movie ‘Naaradhan’ has been postponed its release amid the growing concerns of COVID-19 third wave and spread of Omicron variant. The movie starring Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben was scheduled to have a worldwide theatrical release on January 27 in theatres.

‘Naaradhan’ is the second Malayalam movie that opted to postpone the release date. Interestingly, the movie marks the reunion of Aashiq Abu and Tovino after ‘Mayanadhi’. Anna Ben fans are also eagerly waiting for the movie after enjoying her performance in ‘Helen’ and ‘Sara’s’. A few days back, the release of Dulquer Salmaan starring ‘Salute’ directed by Roshan Andrrews was also postponed. Taking to Instagram, director Aashiq Abu had claimed that ‘Naaradhan’ is his best project in 2021. The movie touted as a thriller narrates the story which revolves around new age media in modern India.

The story, script and dialogues of the movie are penned by Unni R. Tovino will be seen in two different looks in the movie. The movie cast includes Sharafudheen, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Vijayaraghavan, Joy Mathew, Renji Panicker and Deepan Sivaraman.