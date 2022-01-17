Trends in online matrimony: NRI brides in less demand, and more women are making their first move

The online matchmaking platform BharatMatrimony recently released its annual Online Matrimony Trends Report 2021. According to the report, singles are increasingly searching for a life partner on their own, with more than 70% of nearly 4 million singles self-registering on BharatMatrimony. The top cities for singles registration were Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune. According to the report, the top countries where Indians registered overseas were the US, Canada, UK, Emirates, Australia, and Singapore.

According to the report, there was a 30% spike in women making the first move. Over the past few years, women have increasingly taken the decision of getting married , into their own hands , as can be seen from the fact that the no of active choice of interests of male matches have increased by more than 30% over pre-covid phases. As of last year, BharatMatrimony reported that women engaged with its app by 60%.

Another aspect to be noted was that women profiles that were verified with a government ID (like a passport, Aadhar card, etc) saw significantly greater interest from men (37%) than non-government profiles. The number of responses increased by 34% for men who had a verified ID.

The majority of users were online from 4 to 7 pm every day. The location didn’t seem to be that important as 76% of men and 80% of women were happy with finding a life partner who lived anywhere within India or overseas, it stated. Only 5% of men are interested in NRI partners, compared to 15% of women. B Tech, BE, MBA, Bachelor’s in Arts, Science, and Commerce topped the list of degrees listed by both men and women.