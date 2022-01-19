Karnataka minister refuses to wear mask amid Covid-19; claims that to be ‘his decision’

Belagavi: Amid the surge COVID-19 cases and several government restrictions imposed to contain its spread, Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti stirred controversies after being seen without wearing a mask at a public event. The minister refused to wear a mask, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said ‘it is individual’s responsibility’.

‘The Prime Minister has said that no restriction will be imposed and that it (wearing face mask) is an individual’s responsibility. Whoever wishes to wear a mask can do so. I am not interested in wearing it so I haven’t. It is my individual decision’, the Karnataka Minister told media on Tuesday.

Umesh Katti, a BJP leader, is the current Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Forest in the state. His statement comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and across the country witnessed a rampant surge. Karnataka on Tuesday reported 41,457 new COVID-19 cases, and the state’s positivity rate stands at 22.3%.