‘Instead of ready-made babies, adopt’: Twitter outrage over Taslima Nasreen’s comments on surrogacy

Taslima Nasreen, a renowned Bangladeshi author, is at the center of a new controversy after expressing her views on Twitter. Taslima’s comments on surrogacy have stirred up a storm on Twitter following the announcement that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had a baby via a surrogate mother. In a blunt attack, she said celebs take advantage of surrogacy to get ready-made children instead of adopting underprivileged children.

‘Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits – it is just a selfish narcissistic ego,’ Taslima tweeted. In another tweet, she added, ‘How do those mothers feel when they get their ready-made babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies as the mothers who give birth to the babies?’

Twitter users are outraged by Taslima’s views on surrogacy. Some users, however, agree with her. Many netizens criticized her comments as insensitive and emphasized that the decision to adopt or surrogate is a very personal one made by a family or couple. It has been noted that surrogacy is frequently motivated by medical concerns for some users. Netizens attacked the author for her surrogacy views in the following tweets:

It was insensitive to use term readymade..if u r a woman, u wont — Neha (@solankineha) January 22, 2022

why should women go through an immense amount of pain to feel ‘connected’ to their babies ? men dont go through any pain but nobody says that they dont have the same level of attachment for the baby as the mother — labia major (@twinkyjinmin) January 22, 2022

It is better to b not mother than have a baby by surrogacy. Unless mothers blood flows in the child, how can a person have motherly feeling. — Ravi K S (@RaviKS1943) January 22, 2022