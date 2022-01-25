Pakistan hands over 20 Indian fisherman to India.

On Monday, Pakistan handed back twenty Indian fisherman caught for allegedly invading the country’s territorial waters through the Wagah border crossing to India. The fisherman were released on Sunday after completing their time at Karachi’s Landhi Jail.

The fishermen were handed over to India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in the evening, according to a spokeswoman for the Edhi Foundation, a non-profit Pakistani social welfare organisation.

‘After completing the legal formalities, the 20 fishermen who were released from the District Prison and Correctional Facility, Malir, on Sunday and taken to Wagah on Monday were handed over to the BSF in the evening,’ Muhammad Younis, a spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation, told PTI.