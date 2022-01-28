Goods train hits and kills wild elephant in Assam :

On Wednesday night, a wild elephant was killed after being struck by a cargo train between Azara and Mirza stations in Assam’s Kamrup district. The driver of the goods train (DN BCN E/S, Loco No. 70090) reported a side accident with the train engine while on run at about 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, according to the NF Railway.

‘Elephant fell down on track after being dashed. SSE/P-Way/Mirza gave track clearance at 05:20 hours at normal speed after the elephant was removed from the track, and the freight train left the site for Azara. Train No. 13247 DN (Kamakhya Rajendra Nagar Terminal express) was delayed for 20 minutes as a result of this event, while train No. 22501 UP (New Tinsukia KSR Bengaluru SF express) was stopped at New Bongaigaon and delayed for one hour, at the time, some other freight trains going through this route were also delayed,’ stated NF Railway CPRO Guneet Kaur.

The incident occurred in a forest that has not been designated as an elephant corridor. According to the NF Railway CPRO, nodal railway officials had received no information on the movement of elephants in the area from forest officials or people.