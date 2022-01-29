Century-old custom gets scrapped; Kanthalloor grooms can now marry women from outside villages

Idukki: Kanthallur village in Idukki removed centuries-old ban on choosing brides for marriages from outside Anjunad, a region that includes Kanthallur, after noting the steep decline of sex ratio in the village. By ending this age-old custom, a youth from the village tied the knot with a woman from Ettumanoor. The entire village participated in the marriage in which the groom deposited Rs 100 at the villager committee as a token amount.

The custom still exists in the other four villages of Anjunad including Marayoor, Karayoor, Keezhanthoor and Kottakudi on the Tamil Nadu border. The people in these villages have married only natives in the five villages of Anjunad. If anyone marries from outside the village, that person would be banished from the village and community.

Now the sex ratio of the village stands at 5 men for 2 women and among them, many are relatives, because of which, men could not find partners from the village. Five years back, few members filed a petition in the village committee seeking permission to marry from outside the village. But no decisions was made then as the custom was well rooted there. However, discussions followed and the village committee unanimously found the request genuine.