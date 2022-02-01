Find out how curry leaves benefit your health

Who doesn’t enjoy the added flavour of curry leaves in their food? People recognise it practically instantly due to it’s strong odour and flavour. Furthermore, it really enhances the flavour of any Indian meal. But did you know it is also high in critical vitamins like A, B, C, and B12? Curry leaves are widely recommended for their incredible health advantages. Let’s have a look at all of the health benefits of curry leaves:

1. Weight loss

Curry leaves can help you lose weight. Consumption methods may differ depending on your preferences. You might consume it in a dry form or as part of a meal, for example. Curry leaves can also be added to salads. It is high in carbazole alkaloids, which can help you lose weight. It also aids in the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels in the body.

2. Boosts memory

If you want your brain to perform as efficiently as possible, eat curry leaves every day. According to research published in the journal Phytotherapy Research in March 2009, curry leaves can help the brain retain information if consumed on a regular basis.

3. Solves digestive problems

Flatulence, dysentery, constipation, and diarrhoea are some of the ailments you can avoid by including curry leaves in your diet. To help with bowel movement, eat some raw curry leaves first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. If you can’t eat the leaves fresh, simply crush them and mix them with buttermilk or curd. You will gradually notice the medical advantages of eating curry leaves on a daily basis.

4. Relieves nausea

If you are pregnant and feeling sick, try to consume curry leaves. Furthermore, a boiled essence of the bark might help to prevent excessive vomiting. It can aid in the release of important digestive enzymes in the stomach, alleviating morning sickness.