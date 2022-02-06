Hyundai India faces severe criticism over social media post supporting Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir

New Delhi: Korean automotive manufacturer Hyundai ignited controversy by sharing a social media post commemorating Pakistan’s ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day. The post was shared by Hyundai Pakistan on its official social media handle.

Also Read: India beat West Indies by 6 wickets in 1st ODI

‘Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom’, tweeted Hyundai Pakistan. The social media posts were later removed

Hello @Hyundai_Global ,How come your official handle in Pak is supporting terror state Pakistan’s propaganda on Kashmir ?@HyundaiIndia If you can’t respect sovereignty of my nation,Pack your bags and leave my country !

Friends,Keep retweeting till @Hyundai_Global apologise ! pic.twitter.com/zbtth6NklS — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 6, 2022

Netizens in India reacted to this by using #BoycottHyundai. Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India had issued a statement and said that it stands firmly for its ‘strong ethos’ of respecting nationalism.

‘Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have a zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view’ the statement said.