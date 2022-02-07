Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit becomes first female vice chancellor of JNU

Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit of Savitribai Phule Pune University has been appointed as Jawaharlal Nehru University’s first woman vice-chancellor. ‘It gives me pleasure to inform that Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit from the Department of Politics and Public Administration, Savitribai Phule Pune University, has been appointed as the next vice-chancellor of JNU. She is the first woman vice-chancellor of JNU’ said outgoing Vice-Chancellor Professor M Jagdesh Kumar. Kumar has been appointed the University Grants Commission’s new chairman.

Professor Pandit, who was born on July 15, 1962, in St Petersberg, Russia (USSR), has been teaching since 1988. She has been working in the field of research since 1985. She is a member of the American Studies Research Institute in Hyderabad, the Indian Association of American Studies, the All India Political Science Association, the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, and the Indian Secular Society, among other prestigious organisations.

‘Parliament and Foreign Policy in India’ (1990) and ‘Restructuring Environmental Governance in Asia-Ethics and Policy’ (2003) are two of her books.