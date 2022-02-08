Country announces visa-free entry for Indians

New Delhi: Maldives has announced Visa-free entry for Indian business travellers to the island nation. Indian nationals who were travelling the country for business purposes will be given visa free entry for a period not exceeding 90 days.

The new facility is launched in accordance with the Agreement on the Facilitation of Visa Arrangements between both the governments, signed on the 17th of December, 2018.

As part of the arrangement, a multiple entry, non-resident, business visa will be granted for Indian Nationals for a period of 90 days within 6 months. Any Indian National with an approved business visa is eligible to renew their visa up to 180 days within a calendar year.