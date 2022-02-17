Baby dies, mother hangs herself at home in Bengaluru.

On Monday, February 14 Pallavi, a 26-year-old homemaker from Krishnappa Garden on Tavarekere Main Road, hanged herself, only hours after her six-month-old son died.

As per the report by the Times of India, Pallavi and Santosh’s baby was born with a cardiac issue, and the couple made all attempt to get the baby treated. Santosh works in a private hospital as a lab technician.

The child died on Monday, Pallavi was so upset that she hanged herself, leaving a letter behind. The case has been taken up by the police, and an investigation is underway.