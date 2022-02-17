India mandates kids pillion passengers to wear ‘helmets and safety harnesses’!

The Indian Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced new safety standards for two-wheelers carrying children between nine months and four years old. Child passengers now need to wear crash helmets and safety harnesses as a result of new laws.

As part of the new guidelines, two-wheelers with children as pillion passengers must travel at a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour. A revision to the Motor Vehicles Act has been made that includes these regulations, which will take effect in a year. Safety belts will be worn by both the rider and the pillion, allowing kids to ride safely attached to their parents.

New safety standards require nylon harnesses to be lightweight, strong, and capable of supporting up to 30 kilograms of weight. Children riding on the back of a two-wheeler or bicycle are required to wear a standard safety helmet. The ministry recommended that motor vehicle rules be changed to include new safety standards for two-wheelers carrying children in October 2021.