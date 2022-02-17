Nagarjuna adopts 1,080 acres of forest land near Hyderabad

Nagarjuna adopted 1,080 acres of forest land in Chengicherla, Telangana’s Medachal district as promised. According to sources, the woodland will be turned into an urban forest park in honour of Nagarjuna’s father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The actor’s gesture was also well received by the netizens.

On Bigg Boss Telugu in December 2021, Nagarjuna said that he will adopt over 1,000 acres of forest. He also encouraged everyone to plant three seedlings to wave farewell to 2021.

Today, February 17, Nagarjuna fulfilled his commitment by adopting 1,080 acres of forest land and laying the foundation stone for an urban park. His wife Amala, son Naga Chaitanya, Sushanth, and numerous others accompanied him.

Announcing the news, Nagarjuna wrote, ‘Many happy returns of the day to chief minister Kcr garu! Happy to announce the adoption and laying the foundation for the ANR URBAN PARK in chengicherla forest area by the Akkineni family. Thanks to #kcr Garu and @MPsantoshtrs for this opportunity #greenindiachallenge #HBDKCR’.

As part of the Green India Challenge, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Sushanth, and others planted tree seedlings.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna last appeared in Bangarraju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. On the occasion of Sankranti, the film was released in theatres. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is now awaiting the release of filmmaker Vikram Kumar’s Thank You, which is set to hit theatres later this year.