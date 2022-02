Karamjit Singh Rintu, the mayor of Amritsar, quit the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

Rintu was inducted into the AAP by Arvind Kejriwal, the party’s national convener and Delhi chief minister, and Bhagwant Mann, the state unit president and the party’s chief ministerial face. ‘I welcome Karamjit Singh Rintu ji, present Mayor of Amritsar to Aam Aadmi Party. His joining will strengthen AAP in Punjab, esp Amritsar,’ Kejriwal tweeted.