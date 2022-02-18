‘Free tickets’ newspaper ad warns Air India flyers!

An official statement from Air India warns people of a print advertisement placed in newspapers by Builder.ai. The advertisement contains a QR code and links to an application claiming to offer free airline tickets. Air India denied any connection with Builder.ai on February 17 and warned people about the possible harm that may ensue from the links and code in the advertisement.

The official statement read: ‘An advertising campaign in print media, digital media and OOH has been launched by a company with the name Builder.ai. The campaign of this company is claiming to have developed the prototype of an app, especially for Air India. Today, a print advertisement seemingly by Builder.ai in leading newspapers includes a QR code, which links to the prototype app, in which the Air India logo and trademark appear distinctly. This prototype app has been developed without the involvement or consent of Air India’.

It further added, ‘Any data collected through this QR code/app of Builder.ai has the potential threat of misuse and Air India shall not be held responsible in case of any data misuse or financial implications arising out of this. Air India has not awarded any contract or given permission to Builder.ai to develop any app, nor have we engaged their services for any digital activity’. Air India, a member of the Tata Group, stated that it is contemplating legal action against Builder.ai in the statement.