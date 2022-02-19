CBI comes out with clarification on Indrani Mukherjee ‘s claims – ‘ Sheena Bora is indeed dead ‘

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) denied Indrani Mukerjea’s claims on Friday, saying there is ‘enough evidence’ to confirm that ‘Sheena Bora is indeed dead.’ The CBI replied to an application filed before a special court in Mumbai by Indrani Mukerjea, Sheena Bora’s mother and an accused in her murder case.

Indrani Mukerjea claimed in her application that her daughter is still alive and that she was last seen in Srinagar by a fellow inmate – a police inspector – who was willing to record her statement before the authorities.

On November 27, 2021, Indrani Mukerjea wrote to the joint director of the CBI, claiming that Mumbai police inspector Asha Korke, who was arrested on extortion charges and is a fellow inmate in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, claimed to have met Sheena Bora last June near Daal Lake in Srinagar .