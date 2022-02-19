Delhi heaves sigh of relief! Air quality- ‘moderate’

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 10.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is normal for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was 90%, according to the report.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) improved to moderate category at 9 a.m., and reading being 186.

The AQIs of Faridabad (218), Ghaziabad (225), Gurgaon (200), Noida (169), and Greater Noida (167) were all in the poor to moderate categories.

An AQI of zero to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.

On Friday, the national capital’s maximum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 9.7 degrees Celsius.