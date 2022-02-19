Hyderabad cop allegedly assaults woman

On Friday night, tensions rose in Hyderabad’s Saifabad Police Station limit after police Sub Inspector Y Suraj Kumar was alleged of hitting a woman and a few others with a stick. The police action led to local gatherings and protests by the locals.

According to ACP Saifabad C Venu Gopal Reddy, an altercation erupted between a car driver and a bus driver when their cars collided near the Khairatabad Metro Station, causing a traffic jam.

‘The SI, who reached the location without any provocation, used force to disperse the crowd in which a few people, including a woman, were injured,’ said the police.

According to a local, after a verbal spat between the car driver and the bus driver the woman who went to resolve the dispute was hit by the SI. The senior police officer has assured the investigation and action against the SI.