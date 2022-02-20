Modi wishes people of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood days and hailed their contributions on Sunday.

‘Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress,’ PM Modi tweeted. ‘I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram,’he said.

On the occasion of Arunachal Pradesh’s statehood day, Prime Minister Modi sent his warmest wishes to the people of the state. ‘The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come,’ he said.

On this day in 1987, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were both given statehood.