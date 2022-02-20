Tripura shows muscle power – bans political meets on school grounds ;

The Tripura government on Saturday issued a strict order banning any political rallies or programmes on school premises during or after school hours. The state education department issued the order in response to reports that a group of headmasters had been found to be allowing such programmes on school premises.

The education department also made a no objection certificate (NOC) mandatory for any political programmes to be conducted on the premises.

The Tripura government also underscored that physical classes should be given top priority during school hours, as the Covid-19 lockdowns had already had a significant impact on classroom teaching.