Kerala Tourism minister inaugurates first caravan park at Vagamon

Idukki: Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas inaugurated the first caravan park in Kerala in Vagamon, a scenic hill station located in Idukki district. The park, as part of the state government’s new Caravan Tourism policy, was launched 35 years after Kerala introduced house boats in the 1980s.

‘The concept of caravan tourism will set a model for all’, the minister said, while inaugurating the first caravan park at Vagamon. He informed that caravan tourism will strengthen the domestic tourism sector of the state. The project has been rolled out with the involvement of private players in the area. Green channels will be set up for the movement of caravans in the state with the cooperation of the Motor Vehicles Department. 120 caravan parks and 35 caravans have been already registered under the Department of Kerala Tourism. The tourism department has reserved Rs 15 crore to provide subsidies to those who apply for caravan parks.

To meet the rising demands and preferences of tourists in the post-pandemic world, Kerala had announced a comprehensive, stakeholder-friendly Caravan Tourism Policy, promising the visitors safe, customized and closest-to-nature travel experience. Caravan tourism is primarily a private sector activity in Kerala, with the policy setting out the broad framework for its development and growth. Caravan parks can be established through incentivizing the purchase of caravans, and laying out a set of processes and procedures for its operation and approval.

Under the initiative, there will be two types of caravans. In one model, two guests shall be accommodated, while the other is for a family of four, department sources said. The tourism caravans would have all the necessary amenities for a comfortable stay such as sofa-cum-bed, kitchenette with fridge and microwave oven, dining table, toilet cubicle, partition behind the driver, Air-conditioner, internet connectivity, audio-video facilities, charging system and GPS.