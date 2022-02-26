Ukraine crisis: Rajasthan will reimburse citizen’s ticket costs when they return from Ukraine

In the wake of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Saturday that Rajasthanis returning home from Ukraine will be paid for their travel expenses.

‘During the war crisis between Ukraine and Russia, after the Ministry of External Affairs’ recommendation, the ticket price of Rajasthanis returning to their country from personal expenses would be reimbursed,’ the chief minister tweted.

‘The Rajasthan government has issued instructions to make it easier for Rajasthanis arriving at Delhi, Mumbai, and other airports to return home. The Rajasthan Foundation will be in charge of coordinating this ‘Gehlot tweeted in Hindi

Local media stated on Friday that a number of explosions were heard in Ukraine’s capital city as the Russian special military operation started its second day.