Ukraine crisis: ‘ Save us’, say Indian students hiding in Ukrainian bunkers

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, posted a video on Twitter on Saturday of Indian students trapped in Ukraine, asking for assistance. Two Indian students from Bangalore are seen in the video asking with the Indian government and the Indian embassy in Ukraine to just get them out of Ukraine as soon as possible.

‘Visuals of Indian students in bunkers are disturbing. Many (students) are stuck in eastern Ukraine which is under heavy attack. My thoughts are with their worried family members. Again, I appeal to GOI to execute urgent evacuation,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Meghna, a student from Bangalore who are been left in a bunker, said that there are Indians from all across the country who have been stranded in the bunker with no food, drink, or even sufficient ventilation.

‘We require help, we don’t see anyone doing anything, not even senior officials,’ Meghna said, asking for the Indian government to help. ‘We are not able to book any special flights.’ We don’t see any support coming our way. We’re stuck in this bunker, which is quite difficult. In a video tweeted by Rahul Gandhi, she stated, ‘We request that you provide relief.’