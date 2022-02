Kyiv authorities tightened curfew rules in the city on Saturday, declaring violators ‘enemy’ saboteurs as Russian forces press for control of Ukraine’s capital.

The curfew will be extended from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. local time between Saturday and Monday, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv.

In an online post, Klitschko said, ‘All civilians who are on the street during the curfew will be considered members of the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance groups,’