Woman places MDMA on husband’s car to live with boyfriend, gets arrested!

As reported by News18, a woman from Kerala’s Idukki district has been taken into custody because she allegedly tried to frame her husband for a drugs case. Her two aides have also been arrested. On top of that, her alleged lover, who is a Saudi, has also been accused of conspiracy.

Soumya Abraham is 33 years old and belongs to Vandanmedu gram panchayat in Idukki district. The 39-year-old Shanavas and the 24-year-old Shefin Shah are her aides. Police arrested the trio for attempting to falsely implicate 45-year-old Sunil Varghese in a narcotics case. Vinod, 45, is alleged to be Soumya’s lover.

MDMA, a psychoactive drug, was said to have been attempted in his vehicle, according to police. Following a tip-off, the Vandanmendu police station and anti-narcotics special action force under R Karuppaswamy seized Varghese’s two-wheeler after finding MDMA in it. Investigating officers VA Nishad Mon, deputy superintendent of police Kattappana and inspector VS Navas were the ones who suspected that he may have been framed.

After a comprehensive investigation, the accused was arrested 72 hours later. The authorities are taking steps to bring Vinod back to India so that they can build a case against him.